News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Honey, Jennifer Aniston Just Won

mamamia out loud

12 hours ago · 36 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston read sexy lines to each other over the weekend and Holly lost her freakin’ mind. The former couple were doing a charity table read for Fast Times At Ridgemont High, and much like those photos earlier this year, they broke the internet. But Holly has a question, why are we never over them? WHY? 

Plus, you’ve seen the tributes to American Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg who died on Friday, aged 87.  What does it mean and what happens now?

And, we told you we were going to watch The Social Dilemma and discuss it this week. Here's why, when it comes to social media, we should all be a little terrified...

THE END BITS

We want everyone to watch The Social Dilemma on Netflix.

Also, My Octopus Teacher on Netflix. 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Honey, Jennifer Aniston Just Won

36 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hardest Part About Being Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hardest Part About Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Year Of Loneliness

37 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elle Macpherson’s Dodgy Boyfriend

35 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Get Off Our Television

34 minutes  ·  10 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Kardashians Won The Game We're All Playing

36 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

May I Join Your Sex Bubble?

31 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: A Father's Day Of Mixed Emotions

33 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Our American Friend Is Not Ok

38 minutes  ·  03 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Celebrity Photos We’re Not Meant To Talk About

35 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Births, Deaths and Brad

33 minutes  ·  30 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Tried Those Vulva Masks

37 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Stand With Magda

39 minutes  ·  25 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: I Give My Marriage A Year

40 minutes  ·  24 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Have A Question About Childbirth

40 minutes  ·  23 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wanted: One Sexy Lesbian

36 minutes  ·  20 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why You're Consumed With Envy Right Now

40 minutes  ·  18 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Strange Story Behind #SaveTheChildren

43 minutes  ·  16 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jessie's Leaving Home

32 minutes  ·  13 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio