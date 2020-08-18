Honey, Jennifer Aniston Just Won

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston read sexy lines to each other over the weekend and Holly lost her freakin’ mind. The former couple were doing a charity table read for Fast Times At Ridgemont High, and much like those photos earlier this year, they broke the internet. But Holly has a question, why are we never over them? WHY?

Plus, you’ve seen the tributes to American Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg who died on Friday, aged 87. What does it mean and what happens now?

And, we told you we were going to watch The Social Dilemma and discuss it this week. Here's why, when it comes to social media, we should all be a little terrified...

