Get tickets to see us live, or stream the tour, thanks to Priceline Pharmacy HERE.

James Corden is in the headlines after he was accused of mistreating wait staff in a New York restaurant. When did we start expecting celebrities to be nice?

Plus, the new way women are being made to feel bad about the way they enjoy consensual sex.

And, what 'desk bombing' tells us about our aversion to unscheduled social interactions.

The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia to listen to our Subscriber Segments

RECOMMENDATIONS: Jessie wants you to watch Iliza Shlesinger's new standup special on Netflix

Sign up to the Mamamia Out Loud Newsletter



GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening. Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Assistant Producer: Susannah Makin

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au