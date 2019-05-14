The Very Worst Person In The World Right Now

This week, the internet canceled a 19-year-old Youtuber called James Charles.

In a matter of days, the teenage YouTuber lost 2.6 million subscribers and counting. He was unfollowed by some of the biggest names on social media, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus – many of whom didn’t just follow his account, but know him personally.

So what did he do and why should we care? Mia Freedman is here to explain.

Plus, Belle Gibson is back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The 27-year-old fraudster owes the courts over $400,000 but when quizzed about why she hasn’t paid anything back yet, her reasonings were...strange. Did she get paid $75000 by 60 Minutes? She can’t remember. Has she been on any holidays since 2015? She doesn’t know. So what’s going on and who is this Clive bloke she says she lives with?

And, are girls’ weekends the new sleepovers? We discuss the new Netflix movie Wine Country and why more adult women are choosing to spend time with people they love but may not necessarily like anymore...

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

