Why Jameela Jamil Had To Explain Her Sexuality

In her documentary Miss Americana, Taylor Swift talks openly about her struggle with an eating disorder. That inspired writer Anne Helen Petersen to write an article on how unhealthy relationships with food can hide in plain sight. We ask, is it OK to tell someone that they have an eating disorder?

Also, today we answer a group therapy question posted by one of our listeners. Is it OK for teenage or tween girls to sleep in their male cousin’s room?

Plus, actress Jameela Jamil recently came out as queer on Twitter after she was announced as a judge on a TV vouging competition. Why is it still hard to come out and announce your sexuality? And what does it mean to be Queer in 2020?

