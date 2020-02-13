Why Jameela Jamil Had To Explain Her Sexuality

In her documentary Miss Americana, Taylor Swift talks openly about her struggle with an eating disorder. That inspired writer Anne Helen Petersen to write an article on how unhealthy relationships with food can hide in plain sight. We ask, is it OK to tell someone that they have an eating disorder?
Also, today we answer a group therapy question posted by one of our listeners. Is it OK for teenage or tween girls to sleep in their male cousin’s room?
Plus, actress Jameela Jamil recently came out as queer on Twitter after she was announced as a judge on a TV vouging competition. Why is it still hard to come out and announce your sexuality? And what does it mean to be Queer in 2020?
This episode of Mamamia Outloud is brought to you by Cluey Learning
LINKS
The article by Anne Helen Petersen titled ‘Taylor Swift and The Grey Area of Disordered Eating’... https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/annehelenpetersen/taylor-swift-miss-americana-disordered-eating-body-image
The No Filter Podcast interview with Anne Helen Petersen… https://www.mamamia.com.au/no-filter-anne-helen-petersen/
The Taylor Swift Documentary ‘Miss Americana’... https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81028336
The Butterfly Foundation for eating disorders… https://thebutterflyfoundation.org.au
The podcast Eligible’s second episode ‘Meet Bushra’...
Lady Startup Courses… https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/courses/
RECOS
Lem- The Pharmacist Docu Series on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81002576
Rachel- Tarot cards… https://www.fountaintarot.com/
Mia- Lady Startup Ric Rac Road , Proud Poppy Clothing, and Bloom Councelling… https://www.instagram.com/proudpoppyclothing/?hl=en and https://www.bloomcounselling.com.au/
CREDITS
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett, and Lem Zakharia
Producer: Lem Zakharia and Leah Porges
CONTACT US
Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386
Via our email at [email protected]
Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/
Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/