On Friday afternoon, Taylor Swift re-released her 2012 break-up album Red, and with it put her heartbreak over ex-flame Jake Gyllenhaal back in the spotlight. Safe to say it likely ruined Jake’s weekend, because the Swifties are after him, but does he deserve the pile-on almost a decade after their relationship ended?

Plus, in a very 2006 vibe, the Noughties It Girls —Britney, Paris and Lindsay — are having a revival, but the narrative around these women is very different to the last time they made headlines.

And, do people like you as much as you think they do? Theory behind the “Liking Gap”





The End Bits

Recommendations: Jessie thinks you should watch Season 2 of Love Life



Learn more about MPlus here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.