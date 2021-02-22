Independent senator Jacqui Lambie made headlines for all the right reasons yesterday when she delivered a scathing speech, blasting Pauline Hanson’s vaccine discrimination bill. It was followed by her private phone number being leaked by a politician. What is doxxing and why is it on the rise?

Plus, the mysterious story of Princess Charlene of Monaco has taken another turn this week, and it isn’t great.

And, there’s a new type of celebrity boyfriend you’re seeing everywhere... It’s the rise of the manic pixie dream boyfriend.

The End Bits

Vote for us for the Australian Podcast Awards Listeners' Choice!

Recommendations: Holly wants you to hire an outfit for your upcoming festive event. Check out GlamCorner or The Volte

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.