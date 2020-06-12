Search

Jacinda Ardern Is Having A Bad Week

mamamia out loud

13 hours ago · 40 minutes

Jacinda Ardern Is Having A Bad Week
Back
play Episode

Our friend Jacinda Ardern has not been having the best of weeks. Once declared COVID-free, New Zealand now has 23 active cases. What went wrong and why are people blaming the most approved-of political leader in a century? We discuss.

Also, Masterchef’s Jock Zonfrillo is the latest high-profile person to call out a troll by name. It’s a strategy adopted by many. But does it work?

Plus, a check in on our Word of the Year. 

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by The Lady Startup Activation Plan… https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/courses

LINKS

RECCOS

Holly- LOL on Amazon Prime Video… https://www.amazon.com/LOL-Last-One-Laughing-Season/dp/B07L47ZYV8

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Jacinda Ardern Is Having A Bad Week

40 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Uh Oh, We’re Fighting Again

45 minutes  ·  4 days ago

The Meanest Things Our Mums Ever Said

38 minutes  ·  6 days ago

The Sexy Movie You Really Shouldn't See

41 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

The Celebrity Couple Who Tricked Donald Trump

41 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

When Reality Stars Get "Too Confident"

37 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Meghan Markle's Problematic Best Friend

40 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

The 5 Second Procrastination Trick

37 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

J.K. Rowling, Not Again

38 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2020

What Provokes Your Inner Pufferfish?

41 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

The Worst Photo Op In History

35 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2020

US Protests And The Voices That Matter

39 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

We Can't Talk About This Woman's Face

40 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Everything We Ever Did Wrong

38 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

The Complicated Appeal Of Kyle Sandilands

43 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

We Have Podcast Gossip

40 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

When You're An Andy Living With A Hamish

41 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

Sex Regrets, We Have A Few

47 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

The Royal Who Wished He Was A Tampon

43 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

The Bosses Who Want You To Work From Home Forever

47 minutes  ·  12 May 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout