It's official. Donald Trump is back. The former U.S President has announced his intention to run for the Republican party candidacy for the 2024 election. Some of us are freaking out, but Mia thinks she can reassure us.

Plus, a millennial icon has declared ‘aging is fully in’, and painted her hair grey to do it. So is it empowering, or insulting?



And, the latest innovations in artificia intelligence have us wondering if you could ‘fake’ a digital interaction with a lost loved one, would you? Should you?

Donate to flood relief via Givit, or The Red Cross

