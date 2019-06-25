The Truth About The "She's Not My Type" Defence

What happens when you start believing everyone around you is doing their best? Does it change the way you think? And the President of the United States has been accused of rape, but no one is talking about it...so what’s going on? Oh, and we have a special announcement…

This week one story is dominating all our media and that's the saga of Israel Folau. The rugby player, whose job, money, and now wife, is filling every news report across the country. So why are we so captivated by this issue?

Plus, Donald Trump has been accused of rape and no one is talking about it.

And Brene Brown wants us to think that all people are doing their best. But is that really true? And why can it be hard to do?

Oh! And in case you missed it - we are going on tour!

You can buy tickets on Friday at mamamia.com.au/events and it's all thanks to our partners, Toyota Kluger….

TOUR DATES

Melbourne - Malthouse Theatre Thursday 25th July

Hobart - Theatre Royal Wednesday 31st July

Brisbane - Brisbane Powerhouse Thursday 8th August

Perth - Heath Ledger Theatre (State Theatre Centre) Thursday 22nd August

Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August

Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.