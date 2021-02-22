This episode includes descriptions of sexual assault that may be distressing to some listeners.

An international cricketer has been refused bail after being accused of sexual assault, including allegations of stealthing. It's one of the most common acts of sexual violence, but it's still not illegal everywhere. Mia, Jessie and Em discuss the movement to outlaw stealthing. What is it, who are its victims and what does it tell us about the complexities of assault?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, Emma Gillespie

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges