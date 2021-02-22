Get tickets to see us live, or stream the tour, thanks to Priceline Pharmacy HERE.

Protests around the world, women cutting their hair and burning their hijabs, what’s happening in Iran?



Plus, what are the ethics around going public with a cheating scandal? Who are the winners in the Adam Levine saga?



And, our best and worst of the week, which range from moving to funerals to fights.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

