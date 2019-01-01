News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Two Types Of Burnout

mamamia out loud

14 hours ago · 40 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is Justin Timberlake Cancelled? On Wednesday we discussed Framing Britney Spears, the new New York Times documentary, and one theme that has emerged is the role Justin Timberlake played in Britney’s story.

Plus, we all know about burnout. It’s something we experience at varying stages of our lives and careers, but what about the kind of burnout that comes from being dissatisfied? Groundhog burnout is the type of burnout you get from feeling incredibly unfulfilled, rather than the physical burnout of the demands from your life.

And, our best and worst of the week including pillows and toilet paper. 

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Mia thinks you should listen to more Harry Styles. Get involved in the Lady Startup Activation Plan here.

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

The Two Types Of Burnout

40 minutes  ·  14 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Holly Wants To Apologise To Britney Spears

35 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Childless By Circumstance

34 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dating Burnout & Little Heartbreaks

31 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Marilyn Manson & The Boy Who Slept Through Covid

31 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Problem With Women In Their Thirties

32 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Famous Mums Have Sex

34 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Meet Susan, She's Your Worst Nightmare

35 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Have A Conversation About Changing The Date

30 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Tattoo That Divided Us

39 minutes  ·  24 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trump's Final Humiliation & Mia's Neck

43 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How The Tennis Fiasco Became About A Woman's Hair

33 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trump's Cancelled, Celebrity Cannibals & Sexy Sex Scenes

37 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Best Books To Read This Summer

20 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Word Of The Year

29 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Best TV Shows To Binge This Summer

23 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Inside Mia, Holly & Jessie's Beauty Bags

33 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bonus: Recap Of The Year

36 minutes  ·  20 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Betrayal Worse Than Cheating

34 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Friendship Ghosting Dilemma

31 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio