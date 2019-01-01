The Two Types Of Burnout

Is Justin Timberlake Cancelled? On Wednesday we discussed Framing Britney Spears, the new New York Times documentary, and one theme that has emerged is the role Justin Timberlake played in Britney’s story.

Plus, we all know about burnout. It’s something we experience at varying stages of our lives and careers, but what about the kind of burnout that comes from being dissatisfied? Groundhog burnout is the type of burnout you get from feeling incredibly unfulfilled, rather than the physical burnout of the demands from your life.

And, our best and worst of the week including pillows and toilet paper.

THE END BITS



Recommendations: Mia thinks you should listen to more Harry Styles. Get involved in the Lady Startup Activation Plan here.

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud



CREDITS



Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie



CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.