Billie Eilish is in hot water this week. The 19-year-old singer has been accused of queer-baiting, racial slurs, and she's being called out for having a problematic new boyfriend. So what's going on, what is the internet saying about it, and what exactly is 'queer-baiting'.

Plus, do you have an adult bully in your life? If you do, what do you do about it?

And, our best and worst of the week, including finding joy 'in the moment', and a sentimental Holly.

The End Bits

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch Roll Red Roll on Netflix.

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.