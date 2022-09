If you can’t do something perfectly, should you do it at all? A viral TikTok has articulated the idea that it’s better to give something a go and do it poorly, than to not attempt it at all. When is ‘good enough’ good enough, and does perfectionism have its place?

Purchase tickets to the MMOL Live Tour + Virtual Tour Special here.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges