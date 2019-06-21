Introducing True Crime Conversations With Jessie Stephens

Jessie has a new show! It's called True Crime Conversations and each episode sees her interviewing experts about crimes that captivated, horrified and perplexed people from rural Australia to the world stage. This is the first episode about the case of Belgian Backpacker Davine Arckens.

When 24-year-old Belgian backpacker Davine Arckens reached out to a man on Gumtree about working on his farm she was excited. The 88 days of labour would mean she could stay in Australia on a tourist visa for an extra year. She couldn’t wait to spend more time in a country she thought was safe and full of nice people.

When Davine met the man it didn’t take long for her to realise she’d made a terrible mistake.

Driven to what felt like the middle of nowhere, Davine was convinced she was hours from the nearest town. What followed was two harrowing days where she was held against her will and an escape that made national headlines.

Walkley award winning journalist Richard Guilliatt reported on the story and he joins Jessie Stephens to walk us through it.

