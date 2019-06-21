News
Introducing True Crime Conversations With Jessie Stephens

mamamia out loud

21 Jun 2019 · 54 minutes

Jessie has a new show! It's called True Crime Conversations and each episode sees her interviewing experts about crimes that captivated, horrified and perplexed people from rural Australia to the world stage. This is the first episode about the case of Belgian Backpacker Davine Arckens.

When 24-year-old Belgian backpacker Davine Arckens reached out to a man on Gumtree about working on his farm she was excited.  The 88 days of labour would mean she could stay in Australia on a tourist visa for an extra year. She couldn’t wait to spend more time in a country she thought was safe and full of nice people.

When Davine met the man it didn’t take long for her to realise she’d made a terrible mistake.

Driven to what felt like the middle of nowhere, Davine was convinced she was hours from the nearest town.  What followed was two harrowing days where she was held against her will and an escape that made national headlines.

Walkley award winning journalist Richard Guilliatt reported on the story and he joins Jessie Stephens to walk us through it.

Join our Facebook group True Crime Conversations here.

CREDITS

GUEST: Richard Guilliatt
HOST: Jessie Stephens
SENIOR PRODUCER/EDITOR: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

Richard Guilliatt for The Weekend Australian "I’ve Been Kidnapped. No Joke"

Sentencing remarks from South Australian District Court

9 News Adelaide Nightly News

7 News Adelaide Farmer who chained and raped backpacker in Meningie pig shed sentenced

60 minutes Backpacker kidnapped and shackled in abandoned pig shed by madman

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

True Crime Conversations is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

