Introducing The Undone...

mamamia out loud

12 hours ago · 24 minutes

Introducing The Undone...
Back
play Episode

Looking for something to listen to this weekend? Why not check out our new podcast The Undone...https://omny.fm/shows/the-undone/dating-in-your-20s 

Let’s be honest. When you’re in your 20s, everything feels complicated… which is where The Undone comes in, Mamamia's new podcast for people in their 20s.

Meet Emily and Lucy. They work at Mamamia and they live together in the inner city. They spend their days trying to work out how to turn the oven on, why their dating lives are such garbage fires, and why sometimes their tiny daily struggles seem just as insurmountable as the world’s biggest problems. Every week on The Undone they’ll be sharing dating stories and talking about the biggest issue in their world, because... nothing is simple in your 20s. 

On the show today, Luce and Em discuss whether or not you should be in a long-term relationship in your 20s. 

Plus, what happens when a date turns out to have a fetish for your heritage? 

The End Bits 

If you like the show, subscribe and leave us a review. 

Also, if you feel like winning a $100 voucher, tell us your thoughts here: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/5987033/The-Undone-2020-Survey 

Slide into our DMs @emilyvernem & @lucymneville 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Send us a voice memo to [email protected] 

This episode was produced by Elissa Ratliff & Zoe Ferguson.

This episode of The Undone was brought to you by the All-New Toyota Yaris Cross, with everything you need for wherever 2020 is taking you.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Introducing The Undone...

24 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

The Pre-Dinner Sex Rule

36 minutes  ·  a day ago

Pete Evans And The Butterfly Effect

37 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Politics Of A $30,000 Face

39 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The Salad Rule

36 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2020

The Canberra Sex Bubble

37 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2020

BONUS: Mia & Amelia Lester Debrief On The US Election

47 minutes  ·  09 Nov 2020

The Woman The World Is Talking About Today

34 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2020

Quizzish: Does Celia Pacquola Know More Than Luke McGregor?

40 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2020

The Meltdown Of An Injured Narcissist

37 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2020

US Election: It's Going To Be A Long Week

25 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2020

Why You're Wrong About Your Personality Type

25 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2020

FOGO Is The New FOMO

37 minutes  ·  01 Nov 2020

There's No Good Way To Talk About An 18 Year Old's Body

33 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2020

Australians Will Talk About This Day For Generations

31 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2020

Fake Melania 2.0

38 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2020

The Incredible Cost Of Melbourne's Lockdown

40 minutes  ·  22 Oct 2020

Nobody Needs To See That On Zoom

36 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2020

Not All Nipples Are Created Equal

29 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

How To Tell If You're Rich In Australia

37 minutes  ·  15 Oct 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout