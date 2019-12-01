Introducing: Overshare

mamamia out loud

01 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare
Hey Outlouders!  We wanted to introduce you to a new podcast we think you're going to love...Overshare.

It's hosted by Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia and its like an invite into a private, adults-only group chat.  Since you're a fan of this show we know you love conversations that cut the BS and this show gets candid about everything from sex and relationships, career, mental health and of course, general "what the heck am I doing with my life?" questions.

It’s smart, it's dumb, it's taboo. It's three women and too much information.

If you love it you can subscribe in your favourite podcast app or listen at mamamia.com.au/podcasts.

Enjoy!

