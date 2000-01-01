News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

Introducing Here If You Need: Where Women's Sport Comes First

Outlouders! We've got a new podcast we want to tell you about. 

It's called Here If You Need, and it launched today. Join Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell & sports journalist Hayley Willis every week as they break down the week in sport, share an inspiring story from a legendary woman of the game, and give you a cheat sheet for sports chat to use every weekend.

If you love what you hear and want to support women's sport, come and follow us wherever you get your podcasts: https://podfollow.com/here-if-you-need