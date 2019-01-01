Happy Sunday Outlouders! Dropping into your feed this weekend to share Jessie's new podcast, Cancelled, a comedy podcast that investigates and analyses cancel culture. It's silly, it's funny, this episode is about Pete Evans. We hope you love it.

Welcome to Cancelled, Mamamia’s podcast that unpacks what happens to celebrities once the world turns on them. Every Tuesday Jessie & Clare Stephens discuss who’s in, who’s out and who cares, and this episode? Pete Evans enters the courtroom.

His crimes?

Too many for just one episode! Pete's crimes will be covered across two trials.

In this episode, the evidence includes activating almonds and wasting experts' time.

What will be his sentence?

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

