The Third Person In Every Sex Scene

Some say it’s racist, others say it’s just what every new royal experiences when they become part of the family. Has Meghan Markle’s treatment by the media really been that different to Kate Middleton’s? And if so, what’s behind it?

And an Outlouder wants to know, should you be asking questions in job interviews? Can you ask… how much you’re going to get paid?

Plus, have you ever wondered why sex scenes look so sexy on camera? Apparently, intimacy coaches are professionals who are hired to direct and choreograph sex scenes in film and theatre. We discuss the role they play and why they are so important.

This episode of Mamamia Outloud is brought to you by Studio Canal's Bombshell. In Cinemas January 16th

