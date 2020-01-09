The Third Person In Every Sex Scene

mamamia out loud

2 days ago · 38 minutes

The Third Person In Every Sex Scene
Back
play Episode

Some say it’s racist, others say it’s just what every new royal experiences when they become part of the family. Has Meghan Markle’s treatment by the media really been that different to Kate Middleton’s? And if so, what’s behind it?

And an Outlouder wants to know, should you be asking questions in job interviews? Can you ask… how much you’re going to get paid? 

Plus, have you ever wondered why sex scenes look so sexy on camera? Apparently, intimacy coaches are professionals who are hired to direct and choreograph sex scenes in film and theatre. We discuss the role they play and why they are so important. 

This episode of Mamamia Outloud is brought to you by Studio Canal's Bombshell. In Cinemas January 16th

LINKS

Modern Love on Amazon Prime- https://www.primevideo.com/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.88b6392d-ff9c-b074-785b-326fe5196791?ref_=dvm_pds_tit_au_dc_s_g|c_388321513866_m_w8IvV8Ce-dc_s__

The Quicky episode “Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Intimacy Coach' On What We're Doing Wrong In Bed”- https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/gwyneth-paltrows-intimacy-coach-on-what-were-doing/

RECOS

Mia- Where The Crawdads Sing Book- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/36809135-where-the-crawdads-sing

Mia- Such a Fun Age- http s://www.amazon.com/Such-Fun-Age-Kiley-Reid/dp/052554190X

Jessie- The Last Days of August Podcast Series- https://www.audible.com.au/pd/The-Last-Days-of-August-Audiobook/B07JK81ZM8?source_code=M2MOR131091619005N&gclsrc=aw.ds&ds_rl=1252391&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI66yvtMOJ5wIV1wRyCh0CqAl6EAAYASAAEgIf-fD_BwE

Jessie- How to Fail podcast episode with Andrew Scott- https://player.fm/series/how-to-fail-with-elizabeth-day/s7-ep1-how-to-fail-andrew-scott

Rachel- New Philosopher Magazine- https://www.magshop.com.au/new-philosopher?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI26aMicaJ5wIVBZWPCh3xSw_JEAAYASAAEgL3QfD_BwE

Mamamia Outloud Bushfire Relief Show:

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mamamia-out-loud-live-bushfire-relief-tickets-88637712785

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here...https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

The Third Person In Every Sex Scene

38 minutes  ·  2 days ago

The Complex Story of Wilson Gavin

40 minutes  ·  4 days ago

The Resignation Of Harry And Meghan

49 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

SPECIAL EPISODE: The Bushfires

46 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

2020 Word Of The Year

25 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Recommendations: Best TV Series Of 2019

13 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

18 minutes  ·  24 Dec 2019

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???