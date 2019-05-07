Why Everyone’s Crying On Instagram

If you open up your Instagram app, chances are you will see a lot more tears and a lot less pristine avo on toast. Instagram is becoming 'more real'... or is it? Our Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik has a theory that Instagram has found a new way to make women feel bad about themselves, and she joins us to explain how.

Plus, is it problematic for your friends to get it on at your wedding?

And did mobile phones ruin Madonna's relationship with her kids? We think there's more to it...

Read Laura Brodnik's article here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/how-instagram-can-make-you-feel-depressed/

