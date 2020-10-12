Subscribe to Mamamia

The latest celebrity ambassador for anti-wrinkle injections is a man and… we have a few questions about it.

Plus, in case you missed it, Scotland made history this week when it became the first country to offer free pads, tampons, and other period products nationwide… And then they hired a man as their ‘period dignity officer’.

And, our best and worst of the week; from calming music to Scomo.

The End Bits:

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Jessie wants you to listen to the KIC podcast with Will McMahon: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/achieving-success-while-living-with-depression-with/id1457667995?i=1000576268944

GET IN TOUCH:

CREDITS:

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Lize Ratliff

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

