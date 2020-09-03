Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

mamamia out loud

14 hours ago · 32 minutes

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One
Back
play Episode

Deborra-Lee Furness is sick of people saying she’s ‘lucky’ to be married to Hugh Jackman. This week, the Aussie actor and producer chatted with Anh Do for the ABC's Brush With Fame, and shared the one thing that frustrates her most when she's asked about her marriage. 

And, Cuties is an award-winning French film about a young girl caught between a dance-crew of girls from her school and growing up in a traditional Muslim family. When Netflix bought the rights to the movie this year, it sparked a mass movement to #CancelNetflix. We take a closer look at the controversy surrounding the film.

Plus, it's time for Best and Worst. Jessie made an 'agenda' ahead of a recent dinner with friends and she thinks you should make one too. 

THE END BITS

Kee wants you to watch The Comey Rule on Stan. When you're done, listen to The Spill's Watch Club tomorrow morning, September 3rd, for an in-depth look at the series!  

You can watch Deborra-Lee on Brush With Fame here

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Kee Reece and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/



 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

32 minutes  ·  14 hours ago

Mia Feels Sick

34 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Warning: Do Not Date This Man

35 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Holly's Cranky at Prince Harry

31 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2020

The Problem with Rich-People Skin

36 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Honey, Jennifer Aniston Just Won

36 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

The Hardest Part About Being Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

The Hardest Part About Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

The Year Of Loneliness

37 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2020

Elle Macpherson’s Dodgy Boyfriend

35 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Get Off Our Television

34 minutes  ·  10 Sep 2020

The Kardashians Won The Game We're All Playing

36 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2020

May I Join Your Sex Bubble?

31 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

BONUS: A Father's Day Of Mixed Emotions

33 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2020

Our American Friend Is Not Ok

38 minutes  ·  03 Sep 2020

The Celebrity Photos We’re Not Meant To Talk About

35 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2020

Births, Deaths and Brad

33 minutes  ·  30 Aug 2020

We Tried Those Vulva Masks

37 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2020

We Stand With Magda

39 minutes  ·  25 Aug 2020

BONUS: I Give My Marriage A Year

40 minutes  ·  24 Aug 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout