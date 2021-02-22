Yesterday our jaws collectively dropped as the Prime Minister was confronted after an address at The National Press Club. Was it an important moment in an election year? Or just a salacious distraction?

Plus, what happens when the group chat gets too heated? Is there a graceful way to 'flounce'?

And.. performative beer-sculling. Ash Barty is at the centre of a new conversation about Australia’s obsession with booze.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

