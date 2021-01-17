How To Have A Conversation About Changing The Date

How To Have A Conversation About Changing The Date
Holly, Mia and Jessie are passing the mic to three talented First Nations women today, for a very special episode of Mamamia Out Loud.

Shahni Wellington, Isabella Higgins, and Laura Thompson take us through how they're spending this January 26, where they're at emotionally after such a significant year, and what they do to 'survive Survival Day.'

Plus, a listener dilemma from a young non-indigenous woman who wants to have more meaningful conversations with her family. 

And, what these bright and brave minds are doing to look after their wellbeing during a difficult time of year for Indigenous communities. 

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Isabella wants you to listen to the Happiness Lab podcast, you can find The Yield by Tara June Winch at all good bookstores or on Booktopia here.

CREDITS

Hosts: Shahni Wellington, Isabella Higgins and Laura Thompson

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

Special thanks to Shahni, Isabella and Laura for joining us for this important episode, and being so generous with their time and thoughts. 

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

