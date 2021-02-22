Subscribe to Mamamia

Mia is ready to stage an intervention with Holly about Brad Pitt after an FBI report has revealed what actually happened on that plane with Angelina Jolie and his family in 2016. So why is he being protected?

Plus, there’s a name for the complete hormonal overload that women go through when they become mothers and thank god.

And, in case you missed it, bleached eyebrows are coming back in and Jessie is thrilled.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Jessie wants you to read this article on The Atlantic: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/08/social-justice-new-religion/671172/

Sign up to the Mamamia Newsletter here

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright

Executive Producer: Lize Ratliff

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.