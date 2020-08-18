BONUS: I Give My Marriage A Year

Holly Wainwright has written a book. Her third book. It’s called I Give My Marriage A Year, and on this very special episode of Mamamia Out Loud we take you inside the pages of it.

You’ll hear the first chapter, read by Holly. And then Mia and Jessie will ask Hol everything there is to know about the book. But don’t worry, there aren’t any spoilers.

‘I Give My Marriage a Year’ is about a couple in a relationship that’s on edge. Lou and Josh who have been together for 14 years. They share two kids, a mortgage, careers and plenty of history. Now, after a particularly fraught Christmas, Lou is ready to ask herself: is this marriage worth hanging on to?

Here's a link to Holly's new book ' I Give My Marriage a Year'

