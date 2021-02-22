Are You Stuck On The Relationship Escalator?

Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

Are You Stuck On The Relationship Escalator?

Get tickets to see us live, or stream the tour, thanks to Priceline Pharmacy HERE.

Here at Mamamia Out Loud, we love a relationship metaphor. On today’s subscriber-exclusive episode, Holly, Mia and Producer Em discuss the ‘Relationship Escalator’. It has a lot to do with how we compare the stages of our relationships to those around us, so if you're stuck on the relationship escalator, is there a way to get off it?

Read the Cosmopolitan article here 

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Emma Gillespie
Producer: Emma Gillespie
Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money