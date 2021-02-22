Get tickets to see us live, or stream the tour, thanks to Priceline Pharmacy HERE.

Here at Mamamia Out Loud, we love a relationship metaphor. On today’s subscriber-exclusive episode, Holly, Mia and Producer Em discuss the ‘Relationship Escalator’. It has a lot to do with how we compare the stages of our relationships to those around us, so if you're stuck on the relationship escalator, is there a way to get off it?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Emma Gillespie

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges