Two Babies In Five Months

mamamia out loud

10 hours ago · 35 minutes

Two Babies In Five Months
Back
play Episode

Everyone is talking about last night's episode of Married At First Sight. Jessie recaps the MAFS hotness rating. For a show we don't expect much from, even this was a new low.

Plus, every true-crime podcast junkie’s dreams are coming true right now, but has our obsession with detail taken humanity out of the Melissa Caddick case? Whichever way you look at it, a 15-year-old boy has lost his mother. 

And, Mia needs to talk about Hilaria Baldwin. Yesterday she announced on Instagram that she’s welcomed her second baby in five months. Hilaria - who you may know as Hilary, Boston-born and bred but with an inexplicable Spanish accent - confused the heck out of the Internet when she posted a photo of her on a bed holding a newborn baby while surrounded by all her children.

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to read The Panic Years by Nell Frizzell. Holly wants you to Georgia Love hosting Lady Startup Stories here.

Listen to The Quicky podcast on the Melissa Caddick case here.

Check out Ally Collier on No Filter here.  

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Two Babies In Five Months

35 minutes  ·  10 hours ago

Prince Harry Spills The Tea

33 minutes  ·  2 days ago

The Boys Who Don’t Brunch With Girls

38 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The 5:30am Club

36 minutes  ·  23 Feb 2021

What Killed The World's Most Famous Marriage

33 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2021

WTF Is Happening With Facebook?

36 minutes  ·  18 Feb 2021

Chestfeeding, Please Explain

22 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2021

Six Signs You're Uncool

32 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2021

BONUS: The One Thing To Eat When You're Heartbroken

29 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2021

The Two Types Of Burnout

40 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2021

Holly Wants To Apologise To Britney Spears

35 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2021

Childless By Circumstance

34 minutes  ·  07 Feb 2021

Dating Burnout & Little Heartbreaks

31 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2021

Marilyn Manson & The Boy Who Slept Through Covid

31 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2021

The Problem With Women In Their Thirties

32 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2021

When Famous Mums Have Sex

34 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2021

Meet Susan, She's Your Worst Nightmare

35 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2021

How To Have A Conversation About Changing The Date

30 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2021

The Tattoo That Divided Us

39 minutes  ·  24 Jan 2021

Trump's Final Humiliation & Mia's Neck

43 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2021

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout