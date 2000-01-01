This morning we learned that the case against Bruce Lehrmann, the man accused of sexually assaulting Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in 2019, will be abandoned. What now?



Plus, what’s a recovery boyfriend? Well, he looks a lot like serial celebrity dater Pete Davidson.

And our best and worst of the week ranging from an introvert behaving like an extrovert to FOMO to… acne.

