Search

How To Win An Argument

mamamia out loud

17 hours ago · 41 minutes

How To Win An Argument
Back
play Episode

After reading Phoebe Matlz Bovy’s reflective article on ‘Lean in’ feminism, Mia asks, is the whole Karen meme that shames women for speaking up just another way to silence us?

Also, what is ‘soft ghosting’? We bring in Mamamia’s social media executive and dating correspondent, Emily Vernem, who has some dating horror stories.

Plus, how to argue with someone who has super LOUD opinions. An anonymous Outlouder needs some help, so it’s time for the ol’ Group Therapy.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Calming Blankets… https://www.calmingblankets.com.au/

LINKS

RECCOS

Jessie-Dying For Sex

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Guest: Emily Vernem

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

How To Win An Argument

41 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

Jacinda Ardern Is Having A Bad Week

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Uh Oh, We’re Fighting Again

45 minutes  ·  6 days ago

The Meanest Things Our Mums Ever Said

38 minutes  ·  23 Jun 2020

The Sexy Movie You Really Shouldn't See

41 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

The Celebrity Couple Who Tricked Donald Trump

41 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

When Reality Stars Get "Too Confident"

37 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Meghan Markle's Problematic Best Friend

40 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

The 5 Second Procrastination Trick

37 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

J.K. Rowling, Not Again

38 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2020

What Provokes Your Inner Pufferfish?

41 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

The Worst Photo Op In History

35 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2020

US Protests And The Voices That Matter

39 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

We Can't Talk About This Woman's Face

40 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Everything We Ever Did Wrong

38 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

The Complicated Appeal Of Kyle Sandilands

43 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

We Have Podcast Gossip

40 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

When You're An Andy Living With A Hamish

41 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

Sex Regrets, We Have A Few

47 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

The Royal Who Wished He Was A Tampon

43 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout