Not since The Oscars 'Slap' of January 2022 has a celebrity moment captured so much of our attention and imagination as Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine. After watching the video approximately 700 times, we're unpacking exactly what went down at the Venice film festival premiere of Don't Worry Darling.

Plus, is it time to rethink covid iso? Are we really done with mandatory isolation?

And alcohol isn’t cool anymore. How did it happen, is it generational?

The End Bits:

RECOMMENDATIONS: Emma wants you to watch The Americans on Binge

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, Emma Gillespie

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

