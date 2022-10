Get tickets to see us live, or stream the tour, thanks to Priceline Pharmacy HERE.

A new court filing by Angelina Jolie details allegations of abuse against her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Now, it looks like team Brad are in damage control. How is his narrative being represented, and what does it tell us about career, gender roles and the complicated power dynamics in Hollywood?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges