We're afraid to say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the headlines, for three very different reasons this week: Harry's bang-on prediction about the Capitol insurrection, The Sussex's involvement in a not-so "unauthorised" biography, and Meghan's half-brother's stint on Australian reality TV.



Plus, how much of our private movements are we willing to share with our loved ones? We talk location trackers and awkward friend phone calls.



And our Best and Worst of the week.



Heads up: episode talks about domestic violence. If this raises issues for you there's help. Call 1800 RESPECT.



END BITS



Recommendations: Holly wants you to watch Making It

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Lize Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.