News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

How Your Friends Can Tell If You’re Having Sex

We're afraid to say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the headlines, for three very different reasons this week: Harry's bang-on prediction about the Capitol insurrection, The Sussex's involvement in a not-so "unauthorised" biography, and Meghan's half-brother's stint on Australian reality TV

Plus, how much of our private movements are we willing to share with our loved ones? We talk location trackers and awkward friend phone calls. 

And our Best and Worst of the week. 

Heads up: episode talks about domestic violence. If this raises issues for you there's help. Call 1800 RESPECT.

END BITS

Recommendations: Holly wants you to watch Making It

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead
Audio Producer: Leah Porges
Executive Producer: Lize Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.