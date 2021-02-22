Get tickets to see us live, or stream the tour, thanks to Priceline Pharmacy HERE.

The Queen’s funeral is tonight but the coverage, of course, has already started. Lots of attention has been turned to whether this event is healing rifts in the royal family. But do rituals of grief, like funerals, bring families together, or exacerbate existing rifts?

We’ve talked about quiet quitting on this podcast before in the context of work… but is it possible to quietly quit a relationship?

And there are no white men on the front bench of Liz Truss's cabinet, but not everyone is happy about it.

The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia

RECOMMENDATIONS: Jessie wants you to read this ABC article by Stan Grant.

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie & Tia Ucich

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.