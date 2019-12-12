The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

As we’re nearing the end of the year, a much-contested topic is making headlines yet again. The second draft of the religious discrimination bill has been released and it’s raising a very important question. What will this bill look like in the real world and what does it mean for non-religious people?

And, is it really that sad to be spending Christmas alone? Rachel joins today’s show and asks why pity is the response she gets when she tells people she’ll be alone at Christmas.

Plus, what’s better than hearing life advice from people who’ve been around a long time? We’re closing the last regular Mamamia Outloud show with some words of wisdom.

