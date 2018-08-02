Gynecological History Available On Request

Jennifer Aniston has landed a big magazine cover and all anyone wants to ask her is, "Why still no babies?". How do we change the narrative around child-free women?

And, if you’re going out to dinner tonight, who’s picking up the bill? It’s a question that can cause something called reciprocity anxiety. Do you suffer from it?

Plus, we have a Group Therapy from an Outlouder who was expected to share a hotel room with her male boss.

The End Bits



Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Rachel Corbett and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Buy tickets for our live shows here.

Reading / Doing / Listening

Read more about the Jeniffer Aniston interview here.

And how Todd Mckenney's revelations went down here.

Mia wants you to watch Elder Millenial on Netflix.

Holly wants you to watch the Fourth Estate on SBS on Demand.

Rach wants you to listen to The Thread podcast.

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.