The Scariest 16 Year Old On The Planet

mamamia out loud

26 Sep 2019 · 43 minutes

The Scariest 16 Year Old On The Planet
Back
play Episode

This week a piece of legislation was passed in ACT parliament that legalised marijuana in the territory. Should we be celebrating? Or could this be a slippery slope?

Plus, 16-year-old climate activist and all around human mood board Greta Thunberg spoke at the UN climate summit this week. She stared down some of the most powerful leaders in the world - demanding immediate action on the climate crisis. As is the way with these things Greta has now become the subject of personal attacks from everyday citizens right up to the literal President of the United States. Should we be worried about Greta? Watch the funny skit Mia talks about from the ABC here; ABC 7:30 Greta Thunberg Helpline https://bit.ly/2n2mzt8.

And, ladies and gentlemen, what is the point of having a bookshelf if it’s not professionally organised? At least that’s what we were left thinking after a Town And Country Mag.com feature on Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the actress has a professional bookshelf organiser. 

RECOMMENDATIONS
Mia: Ride Like A Girl film https://bit.ly/2lUPTS8 and Too Peas In A Podcast  https://apple.co/2mZJDZC 
Jessie: Unbelievable on Netflix https://bit.ly/2kJUENE
Holly: Rageism All Day Foundation https://bit.ly/33Ff8sR 

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Toyota Kluger. Built for families. Designed for attention.

MMOL TOUR DATES

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens
Producers: Elise Cooper

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???