The Scariest 16 Year Old On The Planet

This week a piece of legislation was passed in ACT parliament that legalised marijuana in the territory. Should we be celebrating? Or could this be a slippery slope?

Plus, 16-year-old climate activist and all around human mood board Greta Thunberg spoke at the UN climate summit this week. She stared down some of the most powerful leaders in the world - demanding immediate action on the climate crisis. As is the way with these things Greta has now become the subject of personal attacks from everyday citizens right up to the literal President of the United States. Should we be worried about Greta? Watch the funny skit Mia talks about from the ABC here; ABC 7:30 Greta Thunberg Helpline https://bit.ly/2n2mzt8.

And, ladies and gentlemen, what is the point of having a bookshelf if it’s not professionally organised? At least that’s what we were left thinking after a Town And Country Mag.com feature on Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the actress has a professional bookshelf organiser.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producers: Elise Cooper

