Outgoing Australian Of The Year, Grace Tame, snubbed the Prime Minister this week. And everyone has an opinion about it. Amanda Keller joins us again to discuss that Grace Tame moment.

Plus, we’re discussing what Nick Kyrgios did this week, and why it made so many people uncomfortable.

And our best and worst moments of the week, which include some COVID realities and some decluttering tips.

The End Bits

Subscribe to MPlus for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to listen to the audiobook version of Stolen Focus by Johann Har

Amanda thinks you should follow TheFlairIndex on Instagram

Vote for Jessie's book Heartsick here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Amanda Keller

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.