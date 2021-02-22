Outgoing Australian Of The Year, Grace Tame, snubbed the Prime Minister this week. And everyone has an opinion about it. Amanda Keller joins us again to discuss that Grace Tame moment.
Plus, we’re discussing what Nick Kyrgios did this week, and why it made so many people uncomfortable.
And our best and worst moments of the week, which include some COVID realities and some decluttering tips.
The End Bits
Recommendations: Jessie wants you to listen to the audiobook version of Stolen Focus by Johann Har
Amanda thinks you should follow TheFlairIndex on Instagram
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Amanda Keller
Producer: Emma Gillespie
Audio Producer: Leah Porges
Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.
