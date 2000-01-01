We need to talk about Grace Tame, Brittany Higgins, and 'Men Like That.'



Plus, there are three words you’re probably hearing a lot lately: Religious Discrimination Bill. The government introduced its religious discrimination bill in November last year, in an attempt to secure extra protection from state-based discrimination laws. What does the bill actually entail, and what's happened since November?

2022 has been declared the year of the new age Bimbo. So how are women reclaiming Bimbo-ism?



And, should the school day be longer?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

