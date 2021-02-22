We need to talk about Grace Tame, Brittany Higgins, and 'Men Like That.'
Plus, there are three words you’re probably hearing a lot lately: Religious Discrimination Bill. The government introduced its religious discrimination bill in November last year, in an attempt to secure extra protection from state-based discrimination laws. What does the bill actually entail, and what's happened since November?
2022 has been declared the year of the new age Bimbo. So how are women reclaiming Bimbo-ism?
And, should the school day be longer?
