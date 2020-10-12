Australia's Worst Boyfriend

It's been an interesting week so far for one of Australia’s most prominent women - The Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian. Holly explains to us exactly what's happening and what it all means.

And, it's been two weeks since Chrissy Teigen shared the news of her miscarriage, as social media commentary and criticism continues. Questions have been raised around privacy, performance and talking about loss. Mia opens up about her own experiences and describes the kind of grief that can only be shown on your face.

Plus, Jessie has a big birthday coming up and it's got her reflecting on a few things. She shares her list of what she's learned in her twenties and the stuff we should know before thirty.

You can read the Guardian article about Chrissy Teigen and privacy here

For miscarriage, stillborn and newborn death support, head to sands.org.au or call their 24/7 support line on 1300 072 637

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

