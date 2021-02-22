The rumour mill is in overdrive about the divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates. Allegations of affairs, media leaks and a very calculated PR plan are among the many things we need to talk about. Is it all meticulous planning from Melinda Gates?

Plus, The Birth Olympics. Why is having a baby STILL viewed as a competitive sport?

And, there’s a co-hort of workers who are being touted as the most desirable and flexible of all. What is a geriatric millennial, and are you one?

The End Bits

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch Mare of Easttown now streaming on Binge.

Listen to The Quicky here

Check out our new podcast, The Delivery Room here

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.