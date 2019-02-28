This Is A Moment For Outrage

Just a warning, this episode of Mamamia Out Loud will be speaking about the George Pell case which may be distressing. For 24-hour support, please call 1800 RESPECT.

On Tuesday, after three months under a suppression order, the world learned that Cardinal George Pell was guilty of five counts of child sexual abuse. What has happened next is quite surprising. Former Prime Ministers Tony Abbott and John Howard came out in support of Pell. So why are they defending a convicted paedophile?

Plus, Mia Freedman weighs in on the Khloe Kardashian / Tristan Thompson / Jordyn Woods cheating saga, with a bit of help from Jessie. And we introduce a new segment with a terrifying intro.

All this and more on the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud...

Recommendations

Mia: Jon Ronson on Russell Brand's podcast https://overcast.fm/+IjENa-leI

Holly: Singer Jason Isbell

Jessie: A (problematic) game called Secret Hittler

Read Jessie's story on George Pell here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/cardinal-george-pell-2/

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.