This Is A Moment For Outrage

mamamia out loud

28 Feb 2019 · 33 minutes

This Is A Moment For Outrage
Back
play Episode

Just a warning, this episode of Mamamia Out Loud will be speaking about the George Pell case which may be distressing. For 24-hour support, please call 1800 RESPECT.

On Tuesday, after three months under a suppression order, the world learned that Cardinal George Pell was guilty of five counts of child sexual abuse. What has happened next is quite surprising. Former Prime Ministers Tony Abbott and John Howard came out in support of Pell.  So why are they defending a convicted paedophile?

Plus, Mia Freedman weighs in on the Khloe Kardashian / Tristan Thompson / Jordyn Woods cheating saga, with a bit of help from Jessie. And we introduce a new segment with a terrifying intro.

All this and more on the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud...

Recommendations 

Mia: Jon Ronson on Russell Brand's podcast https://overcast.fm/+IjENa-leI 

Holly: Singer Jason Isbell

Jessie: A (problematic) game called Secret Hittler

Read Jessie's story on George Pell here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/cardinal-george-pell-2/ 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia FreedmanJessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff 

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

 

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???