I Dated A Celebrity Or Did I?

Dating is hard. Particularly if someone thinks you were dating when you weren't. In his new memoir, American music producer and DJ Moby wrote that he and actress Natalie Portman briefly dated when she was 20 and he was 33.The thing is, Portman denies the claims, saying that Moby was “a much older man being creepy with me when I had just graduated from high school.” Portman also says she was 18 at the time, not 20. So can it be possible for one person to think you’re dating, and the other person to NOT think you’re dating?

Plus, we received a call from an Outlouder asking a very pertinent question about pregnancy. Should you find out the gender of your baby? And if so, should you tell anyone?

And, Australians can't stop taking selfies. So is it a problem when we care more about how an experience looks than how it feels?

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

RECOMMENDATIONS

Jessie: 2040 Documentary

Mia: Stories For Kids Who Dare To Be Different

Holly: Goop Podcast in conversation with Demi Moore and Ariana Huffington

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff and Elise Cooper

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.