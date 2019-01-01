Get Off Our Television

News
There’s a show starting on Sunday night that sounds exactly like the kind of car-crash reality TV we need right now. It’s called The All New Monty’s Guys & Gals. But, why is a man with a track record of alleged violence against women celebrated as a star on it? 

Plus, a gender reveal party has sparked a bushfire in California,
and the person who ‘invented’ them says she has big regrets. So, are they a bit of fun or problematic? 

And, our best and worst of the week...

THE END BITS

Jessie wants you to read The Altar Boys by Suzanne Smith and listen to this episode of True Crime Conversations: https://omny.fm/shows/true-crime-conversations/altar-boys

She also recommends following Moana Hope on Instagram @moanahope

Holly wants you to watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV. 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

