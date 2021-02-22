Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has made an appearance at the ICAC investigation into whether or not she breached public trust, and turned a blind eye to alleged corrupt behaviour by her ex-partner. Two camps have formed in the court of public opinion, The ‘poor Gladys, everyone’s had a bad boyfriend’ team and the ‘she knew exactly what she was doing’ side. We're divided.

Plus, gambling ads seem to be following us around everywhere we go right now. Should we ban them?

And... are you afraid of your Gen Z colleagues?

The End Bits

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch Four Corners: Cosmetic Cowboys



Learn more about MPlus here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.