The Generation That's Really Nailing Isolation

mamamia out loud

12 hours ago · 37 minutes

The Generation That's Really Nailing Isolation
Back
play Episode

To Jessie’s scornful delight, Holly’s managed to scrape up some celeb gossip among the COVID-infested headlines. So, why did Harry and Meghan decide to call their charity Archewell? And, what do we think of Demi Moore and her ex Bruce Willis isolating together?

And, since we’re all desperately waiting for a COVID vaccine to materialise, what are anti vax groups up to? Well, notes have been dropping in people’s letter boxes in Sydney with a  brand new conspiracy theory. We have many thoughts.

Plus, Gen X seems to be doing alright in this mess. After all, they’re used to self-entertainment, delayed gratification, and expecting the world to end at any given moment. Is Gen X nailing isolation? We discuss. 

LINKS

The article ‘It Took a Global Pandemic, But Generation X is Finally Getting Love’... https://www.papercitymag.com/culture/generation-x-earns-respect-conronavirus-pandemic-stay-home/

RECOS

Jessie- My Dark Vanessa Book… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/44890081-my-dark-vanessa

Mia- Fantastic Furniture… https://www.fantasticfurniture.com.au/

Holly- This Glorious Mess podcast's quiz episode… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/this-glorious-mess/easter-quiz/

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

The Generation That's Really Nailing Isolation

37 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Can a Pregnant Woman Go Jogging While Eating a Kebab?

43 minutes  ·  2 days ago

The Great Relationship Accelerator

45 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Team Joe Or Team Carole: Talking About Tiger King

44 minutes  ·  31 Mar 2020

The Unexpected Silver Lining

35 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2020

Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Look

41 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2020

The Feeling We’re All Feeling

42 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2020

The Big Bondi Beach Debate

39 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Celebrities Have Finally Given Us Something To Laugh About

37 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2020

Some Unexpected Coronavirus Dilemmas

39 minutes  ·  17 Mar 2020

BONUS: Corona check-in. We need to have a family meeting

36 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

The Tom Hanks Headline We Weren't Expecting

44 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2020

Jessie Is In Quarantine

40 minutes  ·  10 Mar 2020

The Kids Who Aren’t Boys Or Girls

38 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2020

The Great Toilet Paper Panic

32 minutes  ·  03 Mar 2020

Sleeping In Separate Rooms Is Sexy

40 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2020

Is It OK To Want A Mediocre Life?

41 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2020

Harry and Meghan's Performance Review

38 minutes  ·  25 Feb 2020

Pop Up: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup

20 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2020

Why Jameela Jamil Had To Explain Her Sexuality

42 minutes  ·  20 Feb 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???